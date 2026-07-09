AustralianSuper to invest AU$500 million more in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

AustralianSuper has announced an additional investment of AU$500 million in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). This increases the fund's total investments in India across all asset classes to AU$3.3 billion.

The new commitment follows AustralianSuper's initial investment of AU$240 million in NIIF in 2019. The fund stated that this investment has become one of its best-performing infrastructure assets for members.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Australia said that this was “yet another glimpse of the global confidence in India’s growth and reform trajectory”.

India welcomes the AU$500 million investment from AustralianSuper, announced by their Chief Executive, Mr. Paul Schroder this morning in Melbourne. This is yet another glimpse of the global confidence in India’s growth and reform trajectory. It also reflects the immense… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2026

Established in 2015, the NIIF aims to attract global investors to support infrastructure development in India. AustralianSuper Chief Executive Paul Schroder is expected to attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, where the investment announcement will be discussed.

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AustralianSuper Chief Investment Officer Shaun Manuell said the partnership with NIIF had delivered strong results, leading to the decision to increase investment. He said, "AustralianSuper's investment in the NIIF has been one of our most successful partnerships and that's why we're excited to invest again to help drive returns for members."

Manuell added that the experience showed what could be achieved through long-term capital, supportive policy, trusted institutions and strong partnerships. He noted that policy consistency was a key factor behind the latest investment decision.

According to Manuell, India's strong economic growth, expanding middle class and government measures to ease capital deployment for institutional investors have enhanced the country's investment appeal. He said, "AustralianSuper is making a second investment in the NIIF because those fundamental strengths are still there and we see the potential for more returns for members."

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Currently, AustralianSuper has about AU$2.8 billion invested in India across infrastructure, equities and private markets.