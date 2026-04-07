'Autonomous DGCA, professional cadre...': Ex-Air Force officer calls for 3 key reforms in India's aviation sector

Ajay Ahlawat, a former Air Force fighter pilot, has called for three major reforms in India's civil aviation sector, underscoring the need for autonomy, expertise, and easier access to capital.

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He suggested that India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should be restructured to operate independently of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), similar to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

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Indian civil aviation needs 3 major reforms



1. An autonomous DGCA (on the lines of FAA) free from the administrative clutches of MoCA.



2. A professional cadre, with deep expertise in the sector, manning key positions.



3. Easy availability of Capital. As on date no lender in… — Ajay Ahlawat (@Ahlawat2012) April 7, 2026

"Indian civil aviation needs 3 major reforms. 1 - An autonomous DGCA (on the lines of FAA) free from the administrative clutches of MoCA. 2 - A professional cadre, with deep expertise in the sector, manning key positions. 3 - Easy availability of Capital," he wrote on X.

Ahlawat said that as of today, no lender in India is willing to loan against an aeroplane

The former IAF officer made these remarks after a social media user argued that allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India’s aviation sector would help make airlines more professional.

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The user also highlighted the government's focus on building more airports without adequately addressing the shortage of operational airlines.

Ahlawat agreed with the post, saying the most precious commodities in aviation are the routes, slots, and the traffic load. "The GoI would want domestic aviation to extract the best benefits before allowing foreign airlines. Intention is good- implementation is bad."

India's aviation industry has become one of the fastest-growing in the world, with domestic passenger traffic expected to double to 300 million by 2030.

IndiGo, with its low-cost model and extensive fleet of over 400 aircraft, holds the largest market share at 64%. Air India follows with a 27% market share, bolstered by its merger with Vistara and Air India Express, while Akasa Air has captured around 5% of the market as a new challenger.