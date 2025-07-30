'Autos rejecting people faster than dating apps': User on why Bengaluru is becoming unlivable, netizens weigh in

Bangalore was once appreciated for its pleasant weather, tech opportunities, and the promise of a better lifestyle. But over time, more people are beginning to talk about how hard it’s become to get through daily life here. As the city keeps expanding, its infrastructure isn’t keeping up, and many residents are starting to feel worn out.

The long hours in traffic, rising rent, waterlogging during rains, and trouble finding reliable transport have become part of everyday life. While some people still feel connected to the city, others are starting to ask if living here is becoming too difficult.

A social media user recently shared his experience of living in the city for nearly a decade. What began as excitement about the weather, job opportunities, and the promise of a better lifestyle has now turned into a feeling of simply getting by. “I’ve been living in Bangalore for 9 years now. Came here for the weather, tech scene, and that promise of ‘better quality of life’. But lately, it feels like we’re all just surviving,” the user said.

The user pointed out several everyday issues that have made life in the city harder to manage.

“• 3 hours in traffic to travel 12 km

• ₹30K+ rent for a 1BHK with zero parking

• 7+ different apps to book a cab and none are available

• Sudden downpours and no drainage

• Autos rejecting more people than dating apps”

The post ended with a remark reflecting the everyday challenges of living in the city: “Don’t get me wrong, I love this city. But lately, it feels like a toxic relationship, high highs and very low lows.”

Recent ban on bike taxis in Karnataka

Adding to the strain was the recent ban on bike taxis, which affected both riders and commuters. The Karnataka High Court in April upheld a government order declaring services like Rapido, Ola, and Uber Moto illegal in the absence of a regulatory framework. The ban, which came into effect on June 16, has impacted the livelihoods of nearly six lakh people.

Many delivery riders struggled to make ends meet after losing a key source of income.

At the same time, commuters faced higher travel costs and fewer affordable transport options. The ban disrupted last-mile connectivity for many, making short-distance travel more time-consuming and expensive