Avalanche tragedy at Zoji La: 7 killed, several vehicles buried in snow on Srinagar-Leh highway

At least seven people were killed and seven others injured after multiple avalanches struck the Srinagar–Leh national highway at Zoji La on March 27, trapping several vehicles under snow and debris.

Officials said the avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg during the afternoon, disrupting movement along the strategic highway and leaving several vehicles buried.

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Authorities confirmed that at least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried after a massive avalanche swept across the road near Captain Turn at the pass in the Drass sector.

Rescue operations underway

Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site as officials launched a major operation to clear snow and locate those trapped.

The rescue effort involves personnel from the police, the Indian Army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district administrations of Sonamarg and Drass.

Teams are working in difficult conditions to remove debris and reach the affected vehicles, officials said, adding that further details are awaited as the situation continues to be assessed.

Earlier in the day, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Drass, Vishal Atri had confirmed five deaths in the incident. The deceased included three men, a woman and a child.

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However, officials later said the death toll had risen to seven as rescue teams continued to search the buried vehicles.

Administration mobilised for relief

Vinai Kumar Saxena said he has directed the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police of Kargil to visit the site and coordinate relief and rescue operations.

He added that all government agencies, including disaster relief forces and the Border Roads Organisation, have been placed on high alert and that he is personally monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragedy.

Strategic highway frequently hit by avalanches

The Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects Kashmir to Ladakh, passes through high-altitude terrain that is prone to avalanches during winter and early spring. Heavy snowfall and unstable snow layers often trigger sudden slides, posing a serious risk to travellers and military supply convoys using the route.

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Authorities have urged travellers to avoid the route until the road is cleared and conditions are declared safe.