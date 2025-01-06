Baba Siddique murder: Bishnoi gang targeted him over Salman Khan link, says police chargesheet

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against 26 individuals, including Anmol Bishnoi, in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The investigation concluded that the Bishnoi gang orchestrated the killing to assert its dominance in Mumbai’s underworld.

The chargesheet, running into 4,590 pages, was submitted to the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court. Among the prime accused are Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Siddique, and Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, who had been using a forged passport, is currently in the custody of US immigration authorities.

Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Akhtar’s office in Bandra East. While two suspects were apprehended at the scene, the primary shooter managed to escape but was later tracked down and arrested. A total of 26 people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The police believe Siddique was targeted due to his alleged closeness to actor Salman Khan, whom the Bishnoi gang has long viewed as an adversary over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Investigators also found that the accused suspected Siddique of having ties to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, further fueling the conspiracy against him.

However, the probe found no links between Siddique’s murder and disputes over Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in the city, dismissing earlier speculations.

A senior police official stated, “Our investigation has established that Anmol Bishnoi masterminded the attack as part of a larger strategy to cement the gang’s presence in Mumbai. The crime was intended to instill fear and expand their influence through violence.”

The case now moves to court, with authorities continuing efforts to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India for trial.