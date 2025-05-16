In a striking display of economic nationalism, more than 125 top trade leaders from across India declared a complete boycott of all commercial, travel and cultural engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan. The decision, driven by a unanimous resolution at a national conference of traders in New Delhi on May 16, signals a sharp rebuke to the two countries over their support for Pakistan amid heightened security tensions.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which convened the conference, went further, calling on the Indian film industry to refrain from shooting in these nations — and warned that any films or product shoots conducted there would face public and business backlash at home.

The sweeping resolution stems from Turkey and Azerbaijan’s recent public alignment with Pakistan, a move seen by Indian trade leaders as a betrayal. CAIT members, representing 24 states, expressed outrage over what they described as an affront to India’s diplomatic goodwill — particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi — during past crises in those countries.

“It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan — a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians,” said CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal.

The conference denounced Turkey’s persistent anti-India statements on global platforms and Azerbaijan’s close strategic partnership with Turkey, including public praise for Pakistan’s stance.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said traders across the country were unanimous in condemning both nations' positions, describing their actions as “ungrateful and hostile.”

“It was unanimously agreed that such nations do not deserve any economic cooperation or trade advantage from India,” Bhartia added.

Trade leaders also welcomed the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke security clearance for Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, a Turkish firm operating at nine major airports, citing national security concerns.

Key decisions announced:

Boycott of goods: Immediate halt to import and export of goods involving Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Freeze on trade engagements: Indian business delegations and deals with companies from the two countries will be discouraged.

Tourism ban: Travel professionals and agencies to stop promoting both nations for tourism or business.

Policy push: A memorandum will be sent to the Commerce and External Affairs Ministries, urging a comprehensive review of bilateral trade ties.

Nationwide awareness campaign: CAIT to spearhead public mobilization on the boycott, underscoring national security and economic sovereignty.

“The Indian trading community has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation. When any country dares to challenge India’s integrity by standing with enemies of peace, we will respond with the strongest peaceful weapon at our disposal – economic disengagement,” Khandelwal concluded.