Business Today
'Bad consumer policy by IndiGo’: Mohandas Pai slams airline for extra charges despite seat availability

Multiple passengers in recent months have accused the airline of unjustified charges and lack of accountability

Mohandas Pai slams IndiGo for alleged unfair pricing Mohandas Pai slams IndiGo for alleged unfair pricing

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Wednesday slammed IndiGo Airlines, accusing it of unfair pricing practices. “Bad consumer policy by IndiGo. Buy a flexi stretch ticket, pay more for flexi, reach airport early, ask for earlier flight — they demand more money despite flight having seats in stretch and fare being flexi! Should be limit to extortion of consumers! Need consumer-friendly policies, not this,” Pai wrote on X.

Pai's remarks add to growing concerns over IndiGo's pricing and customer service policies, with multiple passengers in recent months accusing the airline of unjustified charges and lack of accountability. 

In January, an IIT Delhi alumna, Isha, called IndiGo a “scam”, alleging that the airline overcharged her Rs 4,200 for excess baggage on a Delhi-Bengaluru flight, despite her luggage being within the permitted limit.

Detailing her ordeal on LinkedIn, she said that at check-in, IndiGo staff claimed her luggage exceeded the 15 kg limit by 7 kg, forcing her to pay the extra fee. However, after landing in Bengaluru, she rechecked her bag and found it well within the 15 kg limit.

“Upon reaching Bangalore, I decided to re-check the weight of my luggage, as I was certain there was a mistake. As suspected, the weight was well within the 15 kg limit,” she wrote.

Despite IndiGo’s Bengaluru staff acknowledging the error and directing her to escalate the issue via email, she said her repeated calls and complaints yielded no resolution or refund.

IndiGo later responded, stating, “We acknowledge the concern raised regarding baggage weigh-in during a recent journey. We are in touch with the airport operators for the calibration and maintenance of weighing equipment. We are in touch with the customer, ensuring that the refund has been processed. We are working diligently towards resolving this issue.”


 

Published on: Mar 19, 2025, 7:19 PM IST
