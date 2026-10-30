Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway

“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF,” the chief minister said, according to his statement shared on social media.

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Dhami added that he was continuously monitoring developments and had instructed officials to immediately airlift seriously injured people to higher medical centres to ensure they receive appropriate treatment.

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चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026

Helicopter reportedly missing en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

A helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun reportedly went missing with six people on board, including five passengers and the pilot, according to ANI. The incident was reported in Chamoli district, with authorities initiating an aerial search operation to locate the aircraft.

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The district administration reportedly deployed a search team in another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft and assess the situation. The operation is being conducted amid concerns over the safety of those travelling on board.

The reported crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath, has triggered an emergency response, with local authorities and rescue personnel working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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CM Dhami monitors situation

The chief minister said he was keeping a close watch on the developments and directed officials to prioritise the treatment of seriously injured people. The instructions include arranging immediate air evacuation to better-equipped medical facilities wherever required.

Rescue teams are working to locate the helicopter and assist those affected by the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the incident, the condition of the passengers and the pilot, and the progress of the rescue operation are awaited.