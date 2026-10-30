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Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway

Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway

The district administration reportedly deployed a search team in another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft and assess the situation

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:13 PM IST
Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underwayरेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन दो हेलिकॉप्टर को तैनात किया गया है. (Photo- Screengrab)

A helicopter has reportedly crashed near Chaien village, close to Joshimath in Uttarakhand, prompting a joint rescue operation by the district administration, the disaster management department, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was closely monitoring the situation and had directed officials to airlift seriously injured people to higher medical centres for better treatment.

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In a post on social media platform X on Friday, Dhami expressed concern over the incident and said the administration had initiated rescue efforts. He also prayed for the safety of those on board the helicopter.

“We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF,” the chief minister said, according to his statement shared on social media.

READ THIS: Helicopter crash claim stayed pending for 4 years: Chhattisgarh blacklists Oriental Insurance

Dhami added that he was continuously monitoring developments and had instructed officials to immediately airlift seriously injured people to higher medical centres to ensure they receive appropriate treatment.

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Helicopter reportedly missing en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

A helicopter travelling from Badrinath to Dehradun reportedly went missing with six people on board, including five passengers and the pilot, according to ANI. The incident was reported in Chamoli district, with authorities initiating an aerial search operation to locate the aircraft.

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The district administration reportedly deployed a search team in another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft and assess the situation. The operation is being conducted amid concerns over the safety of those travelling on board.

The reported crash near Chai village, close to Joshimath, has triggered an emergency response, with local authorities and rescue personnel working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ALSO READ: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Agastyamuni amid bad weather, All passengers safe

CM Dhami monitors situation

The chief minister said he was keeping a close watch on the developments and directed officials to prioritise the treatment of seriously injured people. The instructions include arranging immediate air evacuation to better-equipped medical facilities wherever required.

Rescue teams are working to locate the helicopter and assist those affected by the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the incident, the condition of the passengers and the pilot, and the progress of the rescue operation are awaited.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:13 PM IST
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