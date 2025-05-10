Baloch fighters seize city in Kalat, launch 39 attacks across Balochistan

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced on Saturday that its elite ‘Fateh Squad’ has taken control of Mangochar city in the Kalat district of Balochistan, following a dramatic operation that included the blocking of the Khazinai highway and the temporary detention of local police personnel.

In a statement, the group said the arrested police officers have since been released. The BLA, which labels itself a freedom movement against Pakistani occupation, described the maneuver as part of a broader, coordinated offensive across the restive province.

“We claim responsibility for attacks at 39 different locations across Balochistan. These operations are still ongoing,” said Jeeyand Baloch, the group's spokesperson, in a public statement dated May 10. He added that the attacks included the capture of police stations, highway blockades, the arrest of informants, and strikes on military convoys accused of facilitating the extraction of Balochistan’s mineral wealth.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the BLA’s armed campaign against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure in the province, which has long been a hotbed of separatist activity and anti-state insurgency.

BLA forces reportedly targeted key routes and government positions, aiming to disrupt state control and project symbolic dominance in what it refers to as occupied Balochistan. Pakistani authorities have yet to issue a formal response to Saturday's claims, and the full extent of the disruption remains unverified.

A more detailed statement from the BLA is expected soon, according to its spokesperson. The group has warned of further actions if what it calls the plundering of natural resources and military repression continue.