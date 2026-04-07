Bangladesh FM Khalilur Rahman to visit India, first minister since BNP assumed office

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is set to arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday for a three-day official visit to strengthen bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh. During the visit, Rahman will hold detailed talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

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This visit is remarkable as it is the first by a Bangladeshi minister to India since the BNP-led government took office in February. It signals a shift in India-Bangladesh relations, which were strained during the previous eighteen-month interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid rising attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

Key issues likely to be discussed include resuming visa services for Bangladeshi citizens, enhancing energy cooperation, strengthening border management, resolving pending river water-sharing matters, and boosting trade facilitation.

Rahman will be accompanied by Humayun Kabir, Foreign Affairs Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, highlighting the importance Dhaka places on the visit.

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Reports from Bangladeshi media suggest that Dhaka will urge India for a more positive and proactive approach to fully restore visa services, as mentioned by IANS. The Bangladeshi side is also expected to stress the economic and social benefits of medical tourism, which has been affected by current restrictions. Tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals have been suspended since July 2024 due to security concerns. Visa processing centres in Bangladesh are operating with limited staff following incidents of violence and vandalism outside Indian facilities, according to The Dhaka Tribune.

On Monday, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors. Verma emphasised India's willingness to pursue a positive and constructive approach based on shared interests and mutual benefit.

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Diplomatic engagement has also extended to defence cooperation. Last week, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, met Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi to discuss enhancing defence collaboration, including joint training initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and security.