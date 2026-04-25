Bangladesh may overtake India in per capita GDP in 2026. Why experts say data is more complex

A fresh debate over how to read economic data has been triggered by contrasting remarks from two prominent economists, after new projections suggested that Bangladesh could briefly overtake India in per capita income.

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal pushed back against alarmist interpretations, arguing that per capita income figures must be viewed in a broader economic context rather than used to “score points” against the government. His remarks came in response to a post by Kaushik Basu, former Chief Economist of the World Bank, who flagged the latest projections as a cause for concern.

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Statistical crossover, not a structural shift

According to April 2026 projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is expected to edge slightly above India’s in 2026 — estimated at $2,911 compared to India’s $2,812. The crossover, while narrow, is symbolically significant given India’s long-standing lead over its eastern neighbour.

However, the same projections underline the scale gap between the two economies. India’s total GDP is forecast at around $4.1 trillion, dwarfing Bangladesh’s $510 billion. Economists note that aggregate size, growth momentum, and structural diversity remain critical indicators beyond per capita metrics.

Basu’s warning: policy over optics

Basu described the development as “shocking,” especially in light of Bangladesh’s recent political and economic turbulence. He argued that India needs to move beyond “slogans and headlines” and focus on substantive policy reforms to sustain inclusive growth.

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The per capita income of Nauru is over $ 12,000, of Mauritius over $ 13,000, of Kazakhstan under $ 17, 000.



Per capita income has to be seen in a wider economic perspective not to score points against India under the current government. https://t.co/9HjyxYMLZW — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) April 25, 2026

His comments reflect a broader concern among some economists that headline growth numbers may mask underlying challenges such as income inequality, job creation, and human capital development.

Sibal’s rebuttal: context matters

Sibal countered that per capita income comparisons, particularly among countries at different stages of development and with varying population sizes, can be misleading if viewed in isolation. He pointed to countries like Nauru, Mauritius, and Kazakhstan — each with higher per capita incomes than India — as examples where smaller populations and different economic structures skew comparisons.

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The implication: a single metric cannot capture the complexity of large, diverse economies like India.

Importantly, IMF projections suggest that the crossover may be short-lived. India is expected to regain the per capita lead by 2027 and maintain it through at least 2031, aided by stronger growth projections and demographic advantages.