Bank holidays in September 2025: Full list released, know the dates and details

September 2025 will see multiple bank holidays across states on account of regional festivals and important occasions. These holidays vary depending on local customs, so customers are advised to check the state-wise list before planning branch visits. Apart from these, banks will also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as per the standard schedule.

Key Bank Holidays in September 2025

September 3 (Wednesday): Banks in Jharkhand will remain closed for Karma Puja.

September 4 (Thursday): Banks in Kerala will observe a holiday for First Onam.

September 5 (Friday): Banks will be closed across several states — including Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Manipur, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Jammu and Srinagar — on account of Id-e-Milad and Thiruvonam.

September 6 (Saturday): Banks in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh will remain closed for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra.

September 12 (Friday): Jammu and Srinagar will observe a holiday for the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

September 22 (Monday): Banks in Rajasthan will remain closed for Navratra Sthapna.

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu and Srinagar will observe a holiday marking the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29 (Monday): Banks in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal will remain shut for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): Banks in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

While physical branches will be closed on these dates in respective states, online banking services such as internet banking, UPI, and ATM withdrawals will continue to function as usual. Customers are therefore advised to plan cheque clearances, demand drafts, and other over-the-counter transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.