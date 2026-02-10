Baramati plane crash: Rohit Pawar to reveal ‘eye-opening points’ on uncle Ajit Pawar's death in press meet; what we know

NCP (SP) leader and late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar has announced that he will address the media at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on February 10 (Tuesday). He said that he plans to put forward some “eye-opening points” concerning the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on January 28, 2026. Since the incident, his nephew Rohit Pawar has consistently questioned the circumstances of the crash, saying doubts remain not only in his mind but across the state.

Ahead of the scheduled press conference, Rohit Pawar reiterated his stand in a post on X on Tuesday.

“I have many doubts in my mind, along with those of Maharashtra, regarding the tragic demise of Ajit dada in the Baramati plane crash,” he wrote. He added that he would present “important and eye-opening points” during the press meet scheduled for 4 pm in Mumbai.

बारामतीतील विमान अपघातात झालेल्या अजितदादांच्या दुर्दैवी निधनाबाबत महाराष्ट्रासह माझ्याही मनात अनेक शंका आहेत. यासंदर्भात आज (मंगळवार, दि. १० फेब्रुवारी) सायंकाळी ४ वाजता यशवंतराव चव्हाण सेंटर, मुंबई या ठिकाणी पत्रकार परिषद घेऊन महत्त्वाचे आणि डोळे उघडणारे मुद्दे तपशीलवार मांडणार… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) February 10, 2026

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. These polls, initially slated for February 5, were postponed following Ajit Pawar’s death and were eventually held on Saturday.

According to the State Election Commission, results declared on Monday showed a sweeping victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured 552 of the 731 seats statewide. For the Zilla Parishad elections, the NCP (SP) under Sharad Pawar and the NCP contested together, with candidates using the latter’s ‘clock’ symbol.

Rohit Pawar, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA from Ahilyanagar district, said on February 7 that Ajit Pawar had strongly hoped for unity within the party and the family. He said Ajit Pawar had made sincere efforts toward reconciliation and that those efforts would be carried forward.

“Ajit dada sincerely wished that everyone should come together as one family, and everyone has come together today. ‘Dada’ had made efforts. We will continue to make efforts in the same manner. The (Pawar) family is still united,” Rohit Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.