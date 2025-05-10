Barmer to Amritsar go dark again as Pakistan fires, drones breach ceasefire agreement

Blackouts were enforced in Barmer and Amritsar on Saturday night after Pakistan violated the newly declared ceasefire, triggering panic and renewed military alerts in multiple Indian border regions.

Just hours after Islamabad requested and agreed to a ceasefire, Pakistan launched fresh attacks along the Line of Control (LoC), shelling multiple areas in the Palanwalla sector in Jammu and reportedly using artillery in Akhnoor, Rajouri, RS Pura, and other sectors. Explosions were also reported as air defense systems intercepted drones or unidentified aerial vehicles over Baramulla.

District administrations in Barmer, Amritsar, and several other border areas ordered immediate blackouts as a precaution. “Urgent blackout to be observed in the district,” read an alert from the Barmer District Magistrate. In Amritsar, the Deputy Commissioner issued a warning to citizens: “We will remain on alert today. We will observe blackout if and when needed… this is by way of abundant caution.”

Katra and Ferozepur also imposed blackouts.

Srinagar, Baramulla, and Pathankot also went dark amid rising tension. “This is no ceasefire,” J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X. “The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up. What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!”

The violations came just hours after a ceasefire agreement was formally confirmed by Indian and Pakistani officials. According to Indian sources, the truce had been initiated by Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations during a call earlier in the day.

However, with fresh cross-border firing and UAV threats, the agreement now appears to be in immediate jeopardy. Border Security Force (BSF) units have reportedly been instructed to retaliate with full force.



Full list



Jammu & Kashmir

Akhnoor: Artillery shelling by Pakistan; Indian forces retaliate.

Rajouri: Shelling and drone sightings; multiple UAVs reported.

Poonch (Mindhar): Heavy artillery exchange.

RS Pura: Shelling reported along the International Border.

Palanwalla: Ceasefire violation along LoC.

Baramulla: Drone shot down; blackout enforced.

Srinagar: Multiple blasts, drone threats; blackout in effect.

Uri (Baramulla): Shelling in Charunda and Hatlanga.

Gurez (Bandipora): Heavy shelling in Bagtore; ceasefire breached.

Araspura: BSF sub-inspector killed in cross-border firing.

Samba: Air raid sirens activated.

Gujarat

Kutch (Harami Nala, Khavda, Lakhpat): Pakistani drones spotted and shot down; blackouts enforced.

Sir Creek: Drone activity prompts high alert.

Rajasthan

Barmer: Blackout enforced.

Jaisalmer: Red alert issued; movement restricted.

Sri Ganganagar & Bikaner: Green alerts; vigilance advisory issued.

Punjab