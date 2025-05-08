BCAS puts airports on high alert: Full secondary checks ordered after border escalation

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has ordered 100% secondary ladder point security checks for all flights at all airports across India. The order comes in the wake of a massive escalation along the India-Pakistan border, including missile attacks, air strikes, and widespread blackouts across multiple states.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has also banned visitor entry to airport terminals and suspended the sale of visitor entry tickets with immediate effect.

The heightened alert follows a failed attempt by Pakistan to target 15 Indian cities. In the hours that followed, a major attack was launched on parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar—areas housing critical military infrastructure—coming under intense shelling. Jammu city, the winter capital of J&K, also came under direct air strike threats.

Indian Air Defence Units responded swiftly, intercepting all eight missiles fired at the border zones. Around 9 PM, loud explosions were heard in Jammu, followed by sirens and complete power cuts. Videos from local residents captured the sky lit up by the interception of missiles and drones—indicating a live aerial engagement.

Cellphone services have gone down in several parts of Jammu, adding to the confusion as residents attempt to contact loved ones. Air Defence Systems continue to respond at rapid intervals, creating ongoing flashes across the skyline.

The escalation wasn’t limited to Jammu. Pathankot in Punjab, a critical gateway to Jammu, was hit by heavy artillery fire. Blackouts have since been declared in Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali, Gurdaspur, and even parts of Rajasthan.