BCCI, Dream 11 to part ways before Asia Cup 2025 after Online Gaming Bill, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it will discontinue its relationship with fantasy sports giant Dream 11. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the cricketing board will ensure that it does not indulge with any such organisations in the future.

He added that the board would not do anything prohibited by the government, and also emphasised on abiding by the laws.

"Looking at the current situation and keeping in mind that the bill has become an act, it would be really difficult for BCCI to continue with Dream 11. So, the association with Dream 11 is over, and BCCI will look for future course of action," Saikia told Sports Tak.

The fantasy sports giant reportedly told BCCI that it would not be able to continue with the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team, as the revenue stream would be hit badly.

The development came after Dream 11 shut down its real money games after the Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed in both the Houses of Parliament.

"We have always been a law-abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive law would have been the way forward, we will respect the law and fully comply with 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025'." the company said in a statement last week.

After Byju's, Dream 11 signed a contract worth ₹358 crore for a period of 4 years. Besides Team India, Dream 11 is also the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Moreover, Dream 11 and My11Circle together contribute around ₹1,000 crore to the BCCI via title sponsorships of the Indian cricket team and the Indian Premier League (IPL), respectively.

The fantasy sports company, however, will not face any penalties since the existing contract has a clause that safeguards it if its primary business faces a ban from the government. Thus, Dream 11 has no obligation to make any further payments to the BCCI for the remainder of the contract.