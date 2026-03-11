Business Today
'Be it from Iraq or Yemen...' : PM Modi on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals amid West Asia turmoil, attacks Congress

Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to Gulf countries for their efforts in safeguarding Indian citizens.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026 5:38 PM IST
'Be it from Iraq or Yemen...' : PM Modi on evacuation of stranded Indian nationals amid West Asia turmoil, attacks CongressPM noted that embassies and missions are 24/7 helping them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Indian government is providing full security and support to Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf region and West Asia, following rising tensions in the area. Speaking at a rally in Ernakulam, Keralam, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister emphasized that India’s new government is committed to protecting its citizens abroad during times of crisis.

Also read: West Asia conflict escalates: Iran warns banks, financial institutions are next targets

 

Follow live coverage on US-Israel-Iran war here

 

“It’s natural for all of you to be concerned about what’s happening in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But you must remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever any of our countrymen has been in trouble, we have used all our strength to protect them. Today’s India doesn’t leave its people in trouble. We are providing security and all facilities to Indians stuck in the war. Whether it's rescuing nurses from Iraq or Father Tom from the clutches of terrorists in Yemen, India never abandons its citizens in times of crisis today... Even today, our effort is to ensure the safety of Indians trapped in war-torn countries,” Modi said.

Modi also expressed gratitude to Gulf countries for their efforts in safeguarding Indian citizens.

“I am satisfied that our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens. Our embassies and missions are 24/7 helping them. They are offering food, residents, protections to them,” he added.

The Prime Minister also addressed criticisms from the Congress party regarding the government’s handling of the West Asia conflict, accusing them of making provocative statements. “It is unfortunate that the Congress party is looking for politics at this time of global crisis. Congress is willingly making provocative statements to cause disruptions. Our people get stuck there so they can abuse Modi. This is their play,” Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Mar 11, 2026 5:38 PM IST
