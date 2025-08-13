'Be nice to Trump': Indian-origin VC lays out 5 things India should do for US president amid tariff tussle

Donald Trump wants Indian business houses to pledge up to $500 billion in U.S. investments, according to GOP megadonor Asha Jadeja Motwani, just as his administration locks in 50% tariff on imports, turning up the heat on India.

In a post on X, Motwani laid out what she described as a five-point list of Trump’s expectations from India. The first: “India’s top business houses to come together and announce an MOU of anywhere from a $100B to $500B investment in the US economy.” She added, “I have several ideas and will be happy to help,” framing the deal as a win-win “given how beautifully the American market is growing.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

Motwani offered no source, writing only, “How do I know? It is up to you to guess.” Still, her remarks echo the Trump administration’s hard push to realign global trade, including India’s, with American interests.

Alongside the investment ask, she said Trump wants India to finalize purchases of “Spiker and Javelyn systems”—misspelled references to the Spike and Javelin missile platforms. She also called for India to “promise to buy more energy from the US and reduce our dependence on Russian crude,” arguing that Russian oil is already sold at global prices and implying strategic alignment is the priority.

Below is a list of things Trump wants from India. How do i know? It is up to you to guess. But before I list them, kudos to the Indians for moving in the right direction fast.. the announcement backing the Trump Putin talks is a great first step along with Modi’s conversation… — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) August 13, 2025

She credited India for backing Trump-Putin peace talks and Modi’s engagement with Zelensky, saying Indians are “repackaging themselves as critical PEACEBUILDERS between Russia and Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Motwani also urged India to “thank Trump for his behind-the-scenes work on controlling Chinese military equipment, and support in Pakistan,” though she did not elaborate.

The fifth point was personal: “BE NICE TO TRUMP.” She wrote that Trump “knows we love him, but we must show it more actively,” suggesting Indian leaders adapt to “American culture” by being more expressive in their appreciation.