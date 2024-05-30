'Bed performance': Typographical error sparks controversy as Bihar teachers face salary deductions

In a bizarre turn of events in Bihar's Jamui district, 13 teachers found themselves in a situation where their salaries were withheld by the education department due to what was later revealed as a typographical error. The mistake labelled the teachers as having shown "bed performance" instead of the intended "bad performance," leading to uproar from teachers' unions, as the Times of India reported.

The controversy erupted on May 22 during surprise inspections conducted by education department officials across multiple schools in Jamui. These checks exposed a significant number of teachers who were either absent or delivering subpar performance.

Following the inspections, a formal notice detailing disciplinary measures against the identified teachers was issued by the local district education officer (DEO). However, the document's misspelt term "bed performance" quickly caught the eye of social media users, creating an impression that the blame lay with the department rather than the teachers.

In response to the online backlash, the DEO's office clarified the error as a typographical mistake and clarified that the correct term should have been "bad performance." Nonetheless, the misstep had already fueled discontent and disapproval from various teaching organisations.

The notice outlined punitive actions against a total of 16 teachers, with three facing penalties for their absence during the inspections and 13 others witnessing salary deductions for unsatisfactory performance.