Before May 7 mock drill, read this: How India turned 'invisible' during the 1971 war with Pakistan

As India braces for a fresh round of civil defence drills on May 7, echoes of 1971 are hard to ignore. That year, facing a two-front war with Pakistan, India unleashed its most sweeping wartime readiness program—mobilising not just the military, but also millions of civilians, students, and entire city administrations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The drills were vast in scope and imaginative in execution. From blackout drills and air raid sirens to elaborate camouflage of national landmarks, India trained itself to withstand a hostile attack from the skies.

Taj Mahal made to vanish

Perhaps the most astonishing example of wartime camouflage came in Agra. The Taj Mahal, its white marble visible from miles above, was transformed into a green mound. A giant jute cloth dyed to match surrounding foliage was draped over it. Bushes and twigs were arranged around the base to complete the illusion of jungle. For over two weeks, all lights near the monument were cut, and tourist access was restricted. The goal was clear: deceive enemy pilots and protect a symbol of India’s heritage from destruction.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just the Taj. Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Jaisalmer Fort all underwent similar camouflage. In many cases, engineers and local artisans created dummy structures nearby to mislead enemy bombers. These measures underscored the seriousness of the threat and the sheer creativity deployed to counter it.

Factories covered in net

Factories, oil depots, communication towers, and railway yards were covered in nets, tarpaulins, and painted canvas to break up their outline from the air. Some installations were masked entirely with foliage and mud. Dummy power stations and decoy factories were even set up to draw enemy fire away from the real ones.

Air raid drills

Across Indian cities, blackout drills became routine. Homes were ordered to turn off all lights or cover windows with thick cloth and paper. Streetlights went dark, and headlights were shaded. In tandem, air raid sirens wailed through the night, warning of simulated attacks. Civilians were trained to duck, evacuate, or reach the nearest shelter.

Advertisement

Evacuation and bunker training

In border towns and metros alike, residents rehearsed evacuation drills. Trenches were dug, bunkers were cleaned and restocked, and children practiced crawling into shelters with their school bags on their backs.

What set 1971 apart was the scale of public participation. Students, NCC cadets, Home Guards, and civil defence volunteers played a central role. Workshops were held in schools, hospitals, and community centres, ensuring that emergency response was embedded into everyday life. The coordination between civilians, government agencies, and the armed forces was both unprecedented and deeply instructive.