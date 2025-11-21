Before Red Fort blast, Jaish handlers shared over 3 dozen videos glorifying suicide missions with doctors: Sources

Authorities investigating the suicide bombing near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station have established that more than three dozen videos glorifying suicide missions were sent to the accused, including several medical professionals. These videos sought to radicalise and psychologically prepare the 'doctor module' for the attack, and were distributed as part of a coordinated indoctrination effort targeting members of this group, sources familiar with the investigation told India Today.

Sources confirmed that Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Al Falah University revealed how the videos were shared, including the use of encrypted channels intended to evade detection. Investigators believe this method reflects sophisticated attempts at concealing recruitment and operational planning.

According to agencies, the suicide bombing killed at least 15 and injured more than 20 people. The National Investigation Agency determined the attack involved a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device, with the driver identified as Dr Umar, a doctor allegedly linked to a "white-collar terror network" operating from Al Falah University.

The investigation has resulted in numerous arrests of medical professionals and uncovered a broader conspiracy. Initial plans reportedly included Hamas-style drone and rocket attacks in the National Capital Region, indicating the module's wide-ranging ambitions and resources.

Probing agencies have identified a significant connection to Pakistan-backed groups Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), citing one Maulvi Irfan as the main handler for the module. Officials said, "Irfan was the key conduit who connected the accused doctors to terror commanders and helped shape the conspiracy."

Investigators stated that Dr Muzammil, Adeel Rather, and Dr Umar were strong supporters of AGuH and shared a vision to create a "local Kashmiri terrorist organisation." The probe has also mapped Irfan’s religious education chain, underlining his exposure and reach within militant networks.

Dr Muzammil introduced Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and Dr Umar Mohammad Nabi to Irfan, both of whom have been linked to the conspiracy. The investigation has highlighted Irfan’s ideological influence and the strategic formation of what officials have termed the "AGuH circle" of doctors.

Officials indicated that after the death of militant Muzammil Tantre, Dr Muzammil re-established contact with Irfan, which became a key turning point in the module's formation and activities that culminated in the Red Fort attack.