Before Smit Machchhar, these two Indian ambassadors received UAE’s prestigious Zayed II honour

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the honour on Machchhar and other flydubai crew members on October 27, 2026. The recognition acknowledged their courage, professionalism and efforts to protect passengers during the September 30 incident. The awards were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

READ THIS: UAE Honours Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar For Courage During Flydubai Hijack Bid

Navdeep Singh Suri: First Indian recipient in 2019

Navdeep Singh Suri became the first of the two Indian diplomats to receive the First Class Order of Zayed II in September 2019. He served as India's ambassador to the UAE from December 2016 to September 2019.

The UAE government announced on September 11, 2019, that then-President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had conferred the decoration on Suri in recognition of his contribution to developing and strengthening friendly relations and cooperation between India and the UAE.

Advertisement

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then the UAE's foreign minister, presented the award during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. Suri's tenure coincided with expanding cooperation between the two countries across several sectors, including defence, investment and energy.

Sunjay Sudhir: Honoured in 2025

Sunjay Sudhir became the second Indian diplomat to receive the distinction when UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred it on him on September 17, 2025.

Sudhir served as India's ambassador to the UAE from November 2021 to September 2025. He was recognised for his efforts to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and advance cooperation across various fields.

ALSO READ: Israel to honour Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his role in foiling flydubai attack

Advertisement

The award was presented by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Sudhir's tenure saw developments in economic and educational cooperation, including initiatives linked to the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the expansion of Indian educational institutions in the UAE.

What is the First Class Order of Zayed II?

Named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding president, the First Class Order of Zayed II is a prestigious civilian decoration generally awarded to foreign diplomats, senior officials and distinguished individuals for their contributions and service.

It is distinct from the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour, which has been conferred on prominent international leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.