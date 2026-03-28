Before you cancel your train ticket, check these new refund rules by Indian Railways

The 4-hour refund rule for your train journeys is officially dead. Under the new 'Reform Express', cancelling a train ticket just got tougher to curb ticket hoarding and black marketing. While the Indian Railways has tightened its refund window to 8 hours before departure, they have also introduced a game-changing feature to make passengers' lives a bit easier.

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Before you cancel your train ticket due to a change in plans, check out this guide on the new refund guidelines to save every rupee possible on your ticket cancellation.

New vs old cancellation norms for confirmed tickets

Fare deduction New (from April 1, 2026) Old (Before March 31, 2026) No refund Before 8 hours of departure Before 4 hours of departure 50% (late cancellation) 8-24 hours 4-12 hours 25% (standard penalty) 24-72 hours 12-48 hours Maximum refund Before 72 hours Before 48 hours

What happens if you cancel before 72 hours?

If you cancel before 72 hours in advance, only these flat rates apply per passenger (plus GST for AC classes):

AC First/Executive Class: ₹240

AC 2-Tier/First Class: ₹200

AC 3-Tier/AC Chair Car/AC 3 Economy: 180

Sleeper Class: ₹120

Second Class: ₹60

Other important changes from April 2026

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Even though the refund rules have been made more stringent, the Indian Railways has introduced some passenger-friendly updates. These include:

Boarding station changes: Passengers will now be able to change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure using the official IRCTC mobile app.

Passengers will now be able to change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure using the official IRCTC mobile app. Class upgrades: Those with counter tickets can upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before departure in case seats are available.

Those with counter tickets can upgrade their travel class up to 30 minutes before departure in case seats are available. Universal counter cancellations: With the changes in guidelines from April 1, offline tickets can be cancelled at any railway station counter, regardless of where the tickets were originally booked.

With the changes in guidelines from April 1, offline tickets can be cancelled at any railway station counter, regardless of where the tickets were originally booked. Automatic refunds: The requirement to file a ticket deposit receipt (TDR) for online tickets has been eliminated in many cases for automated processing.

Are there any changes for waitlist tickets?

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Waitlist and RAX tickets will generally follow older protocols with a nominal clerkage charge of around ₹60 per passenger if cancelled up to 30 minutes before departure.