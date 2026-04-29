As voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections ended on Wednesday, the weather across the state is expected to change soon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rain in all districts over the next few days.

Rain likely across Bengal till May 3

According to the IMD, a favourable wind pattern and moisture coming in from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger thunderstorms in many parts of the state.

Advertisement

The weather department said heavy rainfall is expected in the sub-Himalayan districts till May 3.

South Bengal may see thunderstorms and strong winds

Several districts in western Bengal, including Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur, have been facing intense heat in recent days, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in some places.

The IMD has now forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several south Bengal districts till May 3. Wind speeds may reach 50 to 60 kmph.

The districts likely to be affected include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur.

Heavy rain expected in north Bengal

The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar till May 3.

Advertisement

Advisory for fishermen

The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coasts till May 2 due to rough weather conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)