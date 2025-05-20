Bengaluru rains: Hosur Road closed due to heavy flooding; B'luru Central MP urges Infosys, others to declare WFH for employees

Bengaluru's Hosur Road, a crucial artery for commuters, faced significant disruption on Tuesday due to severe flooding. The section between Silk Board and Rupena Agrahara has been closed, along with the elevated flyover, causing substantial traffic delays.

"Due to heavy flooding, Hosur Road is temporarily closed between Silk Board and Rupena Agrahara. The elevated flyover is also closed. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes and avoid Hosur Road completely," the advisory stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Traffic snarls left many vehicles stranded for hours, forcing commuters to abandon their cars on the road. The 9.9 km-long elevated expressway from Central Silk Board Junction to Electronics City, designed to ease travel for employees of major companies like Infosys and Biocon, was rendered inaccessible.

Heavy rains worsened conditions, leading to waterlogging at the Ayyappa underpass near Madiwala, affecting both directions on Hosur Road. The Bengaluru traffic police have urged motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid the area.

The ongoing inclement weather has prompted Bengaluru Central MP, PC Mohan, to call for work-from-home measures. "All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains," Mohan wrote on X. The directive aims to alleviate pressure on the city's strained infrastructure and ensure employee safety amid forecasts of continued rain.

Advertisement

Electronics City, situated on the Bengaluru-Hosur highway, is a major industrial hub hosting tech giants such as Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Siemens, and Tata Consultancy Services. The disruption of transit routes has heightened concerns over the impact on business operations in this area. The traffic police reported additional slow-moving traffic in areas like Ibblur Junction, Kasturi Nagar, and Mysuru Road Tollgate due to rain-induced waterlogging.

Commuters are advised to avoid Hosur Road entirely amidst the severe flooding and widespread traffic disruptions. While authorities are working to manage the chaos, the situation highlights the challenges posed by rainwater management in Bengaluru's urban landscape.

Key routes remain affected, and motorists are cautioned to stay informed about the latest advisories.