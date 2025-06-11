Bengaluru stampede: ‘Did anyone resign for Kumbh Mela stampede,’ asks Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the deadly stampede in Bengaluru on June 4 "an accident" and stated that action will follow if any intentional misdeeds are uncovered. His remarks come amid demands from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Kharge responded to BJP's resignation demands by drawing parallels with previous national tragedies. He questioned the lack of accountability during the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh and the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that no resignations were sought for those events. “Did anyone resign for the stampede during the Kumbh Mela? I don’t speak much...but lakhs took a dip in (Kumbh Mela) and I was criticised for one statement. We saw many dead bodies float away,” Kharge remarked

“It’s not just the case here, but even during Covid. Did Yogi resign for the stampede? If anything is intentional, then we will accordingly take steps. But this is an accident, it is definitely wrong, and our leaders have also apologised,” he said.

In further critique, Kharge listed other incidents, including a flyover collapse and the Chamarajanagar oxygen crisis, questioning whether similar demands were made during these events. "During the Kumbh Mela, 40-50 died — did they ask for resignations? A flyover collapsed on its inauguration day, killing 140, did they ask the Prime Minister to step down? Who was Chief Minister during the Godhra train incident? During the oxygen crisis in Chamarajanagar, did they seek Bommai’s resignation?” he asked.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the situation, labelling the BJP's demands as "purely political." He stated that appropriate actions would be contingent upon the investigation's findings and emphasised that the stampede was indeed "an accident."

Siddaramaiah accused BJP of exploiting the tragedy for political gain, highlighting their pattern of "manipulating facts and misleading the public with fake information." He argued that the calls for resignations were unfounded and politically motivated, rather than based on genuine accountability concerns.

The incident occurred during a victory celebration for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's inaugural IPL title. Siddaramaiah reiterated that the government is committed to taking necessary steps if any intentional wrongdoing is discovered.

Kharge and Siddaramaiah's comments aim to highlight perceived inconsistencies in the BJP's critique while defending their administration's response to the tragic event. Their statements are positioned within a broader narrative of political accountability and responsibility in crisis situations.