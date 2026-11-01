Bengaluru to Goa in 13 hours: New Vande Bharat express to pass through Western Ghats

The Railway Board approved the new service on October 30, 2026. The train, numbered 26655/26656, will operate as a chair car service via Mangaluru Junction and is expected to run six days a week. However, the official launch date and ticket fares have not yet been announced.

READ THIS: Vande Bharat Sleeper train launches today: Varanasi-Delhi timings, ticket prices, route, stops and key features

Bengaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route And Timings

The new train will connect Yesvantpur in Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa, providing direct rail connectivity between the two destinations. It will depart from Yesvantpur at 7:35 am and reach Madgaon at 8:55 pm on the same day.

For the return journey, the train will leave Madgaon at 8:20 am and arrive at Yesvantpur at 9:15 pm. The service will not operate on Wednesdays from Yesvantpur and Thursdays from Madgaon.

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The route will include several stations across Karnataka, connecting the state's hinterland with its coastal belt. The scheduled stops are Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar. The train will also stop at Thokur while travelling from Yesvantpur to Madgaon.

Scenic Journey Through The Western Ghats

One of the key attractions of the new service will be its route through the Western Ghats, particularly the stretch between Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road. The section is known for its green hills, forested landscapes and winding railway tracks, offering passengers a scenic travel experience.

The service is also expected to benefit tourists visiting coastal Karnataka and Goa, along with passengers travelling for business, education and religious purposes. Direct connectivity could make travel more convenient by reducing the need to change trains along the route.

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ALSO READ: Bengaluru to Mumbai overnight? What Vande Bharat sleeper reports say about the proposed journey, launch and bookings

Existing Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat To Be Discontinued

Alongside the approval of the new service, the Railway Board has decided to discontinue the existing Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express, numbered 20645/20646, citing low passenger patronage.

Two Vande Bharat trainsets will be deployed for the new service, with maintenance facilities planned at Yesvantpur and Madgaon. Watering arrangements will be available at Mangaluru Junction.