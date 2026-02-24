Better facilities, better connectivity: PM Modi-led Cabinet nod to ₹1,677 crore Srinagar airport project. Details here

The government has approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore, in a move aimed at strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel.

Advertisement

Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force, the airport was designated an international airport in 2005 and is located about 12 km from Srinagar city.

The project will be developed over 73.18 acres and will feature a terminal building covering 71,500 square metres, including 20,659 square metres of existing structure. It will have the capacity to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours and 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

The expanded apron will include 15 aircraft parking bays, comprising 9 existing and 6 proposed, along with space for one widebody (Code E) aircraft. The 3,658m x 45m runway will continue to be operated by the IAF. A multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars is also part of the plan.

Advertisement

The project is also expected to generate employment, attract investment, and enhance Srinagar’s position as a key tourist and economic hub.

The new terminal will combine modern design with elements reflecting Kashmir’s cultural heritage, including traditional woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship. It will also include streamlined passenger movement areas, spacious lounges, and upgraded security and check-in facilities.

Sustainability features such as advanced water harvesting systems, maximised natural lighting, and the use of locally sourced eco-friendly materials have been incorporated. The project is targeted to achieve a 5-star GRIHA rating under the standards of GRIHA Council.

Officials said the expansion is expected to improve connectivity to major tourist destinations including Dal Lake, Shankaracharya Temple, and the Mughal Gardens.