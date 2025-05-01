‘Beyond anyone’s control, lives in own world’: Delhi HC rebukes Ramdev in sharbat jihad row

The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised Ramdev over his controversial "sharbat jihad" remarks and said the yoga guru lived in his own world and was beyond anyone’s control. The court’s reproach came after Ramdev alleged that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques as he promoted Patanjali’s ‘gulab sharbat’.

The court had previously ordered him to not issue any statement or share any videos over Hamdard’s products.

"In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here," Justice Amit Bansal said. Ramdev has been found violating the court’s orders after he published a video making objectionable remarks.

"He (Ramdev) is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world," the judge remarked, as the yoga guru’s counsel urged the court to take up the matter after some time as the arguing counsel was unavailable. The court has deferred the hearing.

Hamdard National Foundation India filed a plea against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks. The court had on the last occasion said Ramdev's remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza shook its conscience and was indefensible, prompting the Yoga guru to assure he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.