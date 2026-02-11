Bharat Bandh on Feb 12: Why trade unions called the nationwide strike, what are their demands, services impacted

Several trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday, raising concerns about possible disruptions to banking, transport and other essential services. The protest has been organised to press the government over a range of demands related to labour rights, privatisation and wage policies. Here’s why the Bharat Bandh has been called, what the unions are demanding, and which services may be affected.

Who has called the strike?

A coalition of 10 central trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC, has called for the strike.

Why has the nationwide strike been called?

The trade unions are opposing the four labour code bills that replaced 29 labour laws in 2025. They believe that these bills will adversely impact workers' rights, reduce job security, and make it much easier for employers to hire and fire people.

They have also expressed fears about privatisation, stagnant wages, and lack of social security.

What are the protestors' demands?

Among their key demands are the withdrawal of the four labour codes and related rules, rollback of proposed bills, and stronger employment guarantees under rural job schemes.

The proposed bills that they are seeking a rollback of include the Draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act. They are also seeking the restoration of MGNREGA and the repeal of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025.

Why are farmers supporting the strike?

Farmer bodies, including the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have extended full support to the Bandh due to the interim India-US trade deal. In a statement, the SKM called the interim trade agreement a "total surrender" of India's agriculture to US MNCs.

It said that opening Indian markets to dairy products, soybean oil, animal feed and other agri imports could harm domestic farmers.

The union demanded the resignation of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and accused him of misleading farmers on the inclusion of dairy products in free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK, New Zealand, and the European Union.

AIKS warned that these trade agreements could have long-term effects on India's agriculture and dairy sectors, while adding that such deals signed by the US and the EU mainly serve their own economic interests.

Services likely to be affected due to the strike