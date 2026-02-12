Bharat Bandh today: Schools, colleges, banks, public transport- what remains shut and what's open

India entered a nationwide shutdown on February 12 as central trade unions and farmer groups pressed ahead with a Bharat Bandh against the new labour codes and other policy decisions. The strike call, backed by a joint forum of unions, has triggered disruptions across multiple sectors.

According to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, the unions expect around 30 crore workers to participate in the strike.

Advertisement

Why is there a Bharat Bandh today?

The protest has been organised by a coalition of central trade unions with support from farmer groups. The organisers have expressed objections to the labour codes, wage-related concerns, the India-US trade arrangement and privatisation initiatives, which they argue could adversely affect workers and agricultural communities.

Union representatives have indicated that participation may span multiple sectors, with large-scale demonstrations and work stoppages expected nationwide.

Bharat Bandh: What is shut?

Banking: Operations at public sector banks may be disrupted after several employee bodies extended support to the bandh. Associations such as the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and the All Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) have asked members to participate.

Advertisement

Transport: Bus services and local transit systems may experience disruptions in areas where demonstrations or road blockades are underway. In Kerala, state-run KSRTC buses as well as private operators are expected to be impacted.

Shops and markets: Businesses in regions witnessing protests may shut down.

Educational institutions: Schools and colleges in states including Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha may suspend classes depending on the local situation.

In some areas, government offices and financial institutions are likely to operate with reduced staff or remain closed.

What is open on Bharat Bandh?

Essential facilities are anticipated to function in most parts of the country.

Healthcare services, including hospitals, emergency response units and ambulances, are expected to remain operational. Air and rail services are scheduled to run, although sporadic delays cannot be ruled out. Power supply, water distribution and fire services are also expected to continue without interruption.

Advertisement

Private companies and digital services are likely to operate as usual.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay updated with local advisories before travelling or visiting public offices, as traffic diversions and blockades may be enforced in certain cities.

(With inputs from PTI)