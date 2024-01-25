Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police transfers case against Rahul Gandhi to state CID

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra news: The Assam Police on Thursday transferred the case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to the state Crime Investigation Department (CID). The case pertains to a clash between Congress party workers and cops during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the northeastern state.

Congress workers had clashed with the police after they were denied permission for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter the city through main routes. According to Assam DGP GP Singh, the case was transferred to the CID for a "thorough and in-depth investigation through a Special Investigation Team (SIT)."

The Assam government directed the Congress workers to use the Guwahati bypass for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra instead of the city. Viral videos show Congress workers, most of them bearing party flags, clashing with the police personnel and trying to break barricades as Rahul Gandhi looked on from a distance.

Addressing a gathering after the scuffle, he said: "Bajrang Dal and JP Nadda ji's rallies were taken through this route. But they are stopping us. We Congress workers are strong, we have broken barricades but will not break the law."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a fresh attack against the Gandhi scion, saying that the latter wanted to destabilise Assam through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"I want to ask 2-3 questions to the Congress party that, on that day, they (Congress) created a clamour situation for entering Batadrava Than. But Rahul Gandhi crossed Guwahati in front of Bhupen Hazarika Samaadhi Khetra and he didn't stop at Bhupen Hazarika Samaadhi. Rahul Gandhi crossed the Hajo Hayagriv Madhav Mandir and Powa Mecca, but he didn't stop there. Rahul Gandhi also crossed in front of Barpeta Satra and he didn't stop for a minute there; even he didn't stop at Kamakhya temple. The entire incident was only for media attraction and to destabilise Assam," Sarma told news agency ANI.

He also said that they would arrest the Congress MP after the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the case against Rahul Gandhi has been registered and the SIT will investigate as they have evidence. The Assam CM added that a big incident could have happened in Guwahati after Gandhi instigated Congress party workers to break the police barricades.

"We don't want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election because we are going to win this election," he further said.