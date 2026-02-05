Bharat Taxi goes live in Delhi today: Govt-backed app promises cheaper rides as against Uber, Ola

India’s ride-hailing market is set for a new entrant today as Bharat Taxi makes its official debut in Delhi-NCR, pitching a cooperative-led alternative to private cab aggregators. The app will be formally launched at 3 pm on February 5, 2026, by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, marking the start of a nationwide rollout planned in phases.

Announcing the launch on X, All India Radio said Amit Shah would flag off the service on Wednesday, adding that the platform is expected to strengthen the cooperative sector while making rides more “citizen-centric”.

Union Minister of Cooperation @AmitShah to launch #BharatTaxi, India’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform in New Delhi today. It will be a significant milestone in strengthening the cooperative sector and promoting inclusive, citizen-centric mobility solutions in the… pic.twitter.com/4ipD5M7rbx — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 5, 2026

While the service is backed by the Government of India, Bharat Taxi is not a direct government-run platform. It is operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, a driver-owned cooperative that has drawn leadership support from professionals associated with Amul, widely regarded as one of the world’s most successful cooperative models.

A cooperative twist to cab-hailing

According to the Union Ministry of Cooperation, Bharat Taxi is designed to place drivers “at the centre of ownership, operations and value creation,” offering an alternative to what the government has described as exploitative private platforms.

Under the model, each driver, referred to as a “Sarathi,” holds five shares in the cooperative. Unlike private aggregators, no commission is deducted per ride. Instead, drivers pay a fixed daily app access fee of Rs 30, a structure aimed at addressing long-standing complaints around high commissions and limited control on platforms such as Ola and Uber.

Lower fares, safety focus

Officials estimate that Bharat Taxi’s fares could be up to 30% cheaper than private competitors, as savings from the zero-commission model are passed on to passengers. Traditional ride-hailing apps typically deduct Rs 30–50 per ride as commission. Bharat Taxi has said it already has over 4 lakh registered drivers on its platform.

The app also incorporates safety features, including a dedicated helpline. In collaboration with the Delhi Police, 35 special booths have been set up to handle customer complaints and concerns. All drivers undergo a verification process as part of the onboarding.