Big boost to Indian Navy! MoD signs Rs 53,866 crore contracts for 8 indigenous warships

Under the agreement, Kolkata-based GRSE will construct five corvettes, while GSL will build the remaining three.

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According to the ministry, this is the first project in which warships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and built by Defence Public Sector Undertakings selected through a competitive process.

"The project marks a significant milestone in India's indigenous warship design and construction capabilities, as it is the first project in which the ships will be indigenously designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) selected through a competitive process," the ministry said.

What makes the new corvettes significant?

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The eight warships will feature advanced missiles, weapons and sensor suites, allowing them to undertake missions across air, surface and underwater domains.

The ministry said the vessels would strengthen the Navy's ability to protect maritime trade routes, conduct anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations, and reinforce coastal defence.

They will also support littoral combat, maritime surveillance and naval presence missions.

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Major boost to Indian shipbuilding and employment

The project is expected to strengthen India's domestic shipbuilding ecosystem by bringing together public sector shipyards, private industry and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the ministry, construction will generate approximately 72 lakh person-days of employment in shipyards and 460 lakh person-days in ancillary industries and MSMEs over the next ten years.

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The combined employment estimate stands at 532 lakh person-days.

The ministry said the project would encourage greater use of domestically manufactured materials, equipment and technologies while strengthening India's expertise in warship construction.

It described the agreement as a major step towards achieving "Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing", reinforcing the government's Make in India initiative.

The acquisition will expand the Indian Navy's future operational capabilities while supporting domestic defence manufacturing and employment.