Big jolt to INDIA bloc: NC's Kargil unit refuses to back Congress candidate in Ladakh, submits mass resignation

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC) on Monday suffered a massive blow when its Kargil unit submitted mass resignation over a Congress candidate in Ladakh. NC's Additional General Secretary Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah.

Akhoon said the party's high command was pressuring them to extend support to official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it is against the decision taken by the Kargil Democratic Alliance which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate.

Related Articles

The Congress has fielded Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the sitting BJP MP from Ladakh. The BJP denied the ticket to Namgyal and fielded Tashi Gyalson.

The NC's Kargil unit said the Congress candidate in the Ladakh seat was unacceptable to them. "In the interest of the Ladakh region as a whole and in order to secure the future of our region, the Ladakh Democratic Alliance has unitedly decided to project a joint candidate namely Mohammad Haneefa Jan as an Independent candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary constituency," Qamar Ali Akhoon, additional secretary - Kargil, said in a letter to Abdullah.

#WATCH | Kargil: On mass-resignation of all party functionaries from the primary membership of J&K National Conference (NC), NC Kargil Unit, Additional General Secretary, Qamar Ali Akhoon says, "We were pressurised by the high command to support the official candidate of INC… pic.twitter.com/whHwI0K9Es — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

He said the party's high command was pressurising the Kargil unit both telephonically as well as on social media to support the official candidate of Congress from Ladakh which is "unacceptable to us including J&K NC and INC Unit Kargil".

"In this connection, as the party insists us to act against the interest of the people of Ladakh, so we are compelled to resign in masses from all party functionaries including the undersigned from the party post. This letter may be considered as a mass resignation of all party functionaries from the primary membership of J&K National Conference," Akhoon wrote in the letter.