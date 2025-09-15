Big relief for Vantara: 'Nothing wrong with transfer of temple elephants,' says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court stated there is no issue with the transfer of temple elephants to the Vantara initiative, run by Reliance Foundation, provided all procedural requirements are met. The court made this observation during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the relocation of elephants to Vantara's wildlife facility in Gujarat. This follows the constitution of a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by former Justice Jasti Chelameswar.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The SIT is investigating allegations related to the acquisition and welfare of animals at Vantara, focusing on legal compliance, welfare standards, and financial transparency. The SIT's responsibilities include reviewing alleged unlawful acquisition of elephants and ensuring adherence to the Wildlife (Protection) Act and international standards. The team is also tasked with evaluating the suitability of Vantara's environment, veterinary care, and financial practices.

A bench of the Supreme Court noted that the committee appointed for this matter had submitted its findings, recording satisfaction with Vantara's regulatory compliance. The judges remarked, "There is nothing wrong if Vantara takes over elephants from the forest department as long as the procedure is followed," the top court said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Vantara and Anant Ambani, addressed concerns raised by international critics, stating that objections were coming from countries that permit animal hunting, specifically because, in his words, India was "doing something good".

Advertisement

Salve also highlighted that Reliance Foundation's wildlife sanctuary had fully cooperated with the committee formed by the Supreme Court. He clarified that while the staff had been made available for the probe, the submitted report contained proprietary and confidential details that should not be made public.

The Supreme Court judges acknowledged the promptness of the committee's efforts. They stated, "We will look into the report and, if any action has to be taken, we will pass orders. We have not opened the report so far deliberately; the committee has done its task promptly and we appreciate it," the judges observed.

Earlier, Reliance Foundation reiterated its support for the investigation and a commitment to transparency, stating it welcomed the probe and pledged full cooperation with authorities.

Advertisement

The court clarified that it had not initially intended to intervene in the transfer of elephants but ordered the inquiry following the emergence of specific allegations. The committee's report has now been entered into the record by the Supreme Court.