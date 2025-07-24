Bihar elections 2025: Another headache for RJD? JMM seeks 12 seats in assembly polls, says 'time to return favour'

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is making strategic moves to be included in the Mahagathbandhan, the grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar, ahead of the state's Assembly elections set for later this year. The JMM aims to secure 12 seats as part of the alliance negotiations, which are currently being led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The party hopes to leverage its strong relationship with the RJD, having supported it in the past. The JMM has identified 12 seats they consider "strong" and suitable for contestation, including Tarapur and Belhar. The party's Bihar general secretary, Satiraman Singh, has communicated this list to the RJD, The Indian Express reported, citing sources aware of the matter.

This time, they are citing the favour they did for RJD in the 2024 Jharkhand polls by allotting them six seats and a ministerial post as a reason for RJD to reciprocate. "It is time for RJD to return the favour," a senior JMM leader was quoted as saying by the publication.

Rajesh Ranjan, commonly known as Pappu Yadav and affiliated with the Congress, has voiced support for the JMM's inclusion in the alliance. "The Congress wants Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to be part of the alliance. Hemant Soren (JMM chief and Jharkhand Chief Minister) should be part of us," he stated, emphasizing the potential influence JMM could bring to the coalition.

The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2020 Bihar elections, has had informal discussions with JMM but has yet to reach a formal agreement regarding seat-sharing. The party is reportedly cautious about the demands from multiple allies, including Congress, which is pushing for 70 seats.

The Mahagathbandhan's overall seat allocation process remains complex, with the Congress and RJD already at odds over the number of seats each desires. The Congress aims to replicate its 2020 performance by contesting 70 seats, though the RJD favours a lower allocation for them.

Historically, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA won the 2020 elections, obtaining 125 seats against the Mahagathbandhan's 110. The JMM's participation could potentially shift dynamics if integrated into the coalition.