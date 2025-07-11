Will Tej Pratap Yadav float new party? Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son holds first rally after parting ways with RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Bihar minister and MLA, held a rally in Mahua after being expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A green-and-white flag with 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' was displayed, suggesting a potential new political direction. This rally marks Tej Pratap's first public appearance since his departure from the RJD, drawing significant attention.

The rally saw Tej Pratap, in his signature green cap, leading a roadshow in Mahua, his former constituency. The event was attended by enthusiastic supporters, indicating sustained grassroots support despite his expulsion.

At the rally, Tej Pratap declared, "I live under the will of the public. Whatever the public wants, I will do. I will contest the election from wherever the public demands. From which party I will contest from, that will be seen later." His remarks imply a commitment to continue his political career based on public sentiment.

Tej Pratap's expulsion from the RJD was enacted by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, citing his son's "irresponsible behaviour". The expulsion is set to last for six years, raising questions about Tej Pratap's political future.

During the rally, Tej Pratap alleged a "conspiracy" to separate him from his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, a central figure in the family and political dynamics.

Tej Pratap's political career has been marked by turbulence, including a brief marriage to Aishwarya Rai, which ended in divorce within five months. His recent expulsion and rally highlight ongoing challenges and his resilience.

In a recent development, Tej Pratap was involved in a social media controversy where he posted images with a woman named Anushka Yadav, confessing to be "in a relationship". The post was later deleted, with Tej Pratap claiming his account was "hacked".

Tej Pratap's rally and unveiling of 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' reflect a strategic move to re-establish his political identity post-expulsion, suggesting he is gearing up for a new phase in his political journey.