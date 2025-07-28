Bihar elections 2025: 'Dog Babu' gets residential certificate in Patna's Masaurhi, Patna DM springs into action

A very unusual news has come from Bihar's Patna district, where a government residence certificate was issued in the name of a dog. The certificate, processed through the RTPS (Right to Public Service) portal from the Masaurhi zone, named the applicant as 'Dog Babu', with 'Kutta Babu' and 'Kutiya Devi' listed as the father and mother. It even carried a valid certificate (number BRCCO/2025/15933581) and a passport-sized photo of a golden retriever and was digitally signed by the revenue official.

The residence certificate bears the digital signature of Murari Chauhan, the revenue officer of the same office. The case came to light during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, prompting immediate action from the district administration.

In an official statement, the Patna district administration said, “A case has come to light in the Masaurhi subdivision where a residential certificate was issued in the name of ‘Dog Babu’. Upon receiving information, the said residential certificate has been cancelled. An FIR is being lodged at the local police station against the applicant, the computer operator, and the official who issued the certificate.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Masaurhi has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within 24 hours. Departmental and disciplinary action will be taken against the responsible employees and officers.”

SIR exercise in Bihar

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is conducted by the Election Commission to update and verify the electoral rolls. It includes adding new voters, correcting existing entries, and removing ineligible names.

As of now, out of 66 lakh electors verified during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, 22 lakh have been found deceased, 36 lakh have permanently shifted or are untraceable, seven lakh are enrolled at multiple locations, and over one lakh did not submit their forms before the deadline.

"Exact status of these electors will be known after scrutiny of these forms... by Aug 1. However, genuine electors can still be added back in electoral rolls during the claims and objections period from Aug 1 - Sept 1," EC said in a statement.

What is a residence certificate?

A residence certificate confirms that an individual resides at a particular address and is often required for accessing public services or proving local residency. To obtain it, applicants must submit documents such as Aadhar card, voter ID, or birth certificate through the government portal. The certificate is issued after verification and can be downloaded online or collected from a designated office. The matter has put the functioning of the RTPS system under scrutiny, especially with elections approaching.