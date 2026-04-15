Samrat Chaudhary becomes Bihar's first BJP CM; Brijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary join him as Deputy CMs

Bihar politics latest news: BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary took the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chaudhary.

With this, he has become the first-ever BJP Chief Minister to govern Bihar. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by top leaders of the ruling NDA in Bihar, including the BJP, JD(U) and three other parties. They included Union Ministers JP Nadda and Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar and all NDA MLAs.

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He has replaced JD(U) chief and the state's longest-serving chief minister, Nitish Kumar, in the state's top office. Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Tuesday after he was sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Chaudhary, however, was not the only one to take the oath on Wednesday. Along with him, Brijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary took the oath as Deputy CMs, respectively.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Samrat Choudhary takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar



He becomes the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister of Bihar following the resignation of Nitish Kumar. pic.twitter.com/ObDBH2RxJr — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

All about Samrat Chaudhary's political journey

Samrat Choudhary's political journey has been marked by significant challenges and achievements. His career began nearly three decades ago in Bihar, where he served as a minister before being removed by the Governor due to eligibility concerns. Now, at 57, Choudhary has ascended to the position of the first BJP Chief Minister in the state, a testament to his perseverance and political acumen.

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Choudhary, originally known as Rakesh Kumar, first gained prominence in 1999 when Rabri Devi, then Chief Minister, inducted him into her cabinet. This move was seen as a reward for his parents' political support. However, a complaint regarding his age led to his removal by Governor Suraj Bhan, a unique instance of a minister being dismissed without government recommendation.

Despite this setback, Choudhary was fielded by the RJD in the 2000 assembly polls and rejoined as a minister. In 2005, with the RJD's loss to the JD(U)-BJP coalition, Choudhary remained with the RJD, eventually leading a split to join the JD(U) in 2014, aligning with Jitan Ram Manjhi's government.

Choudhary joined the BJP in 2017, rising quickly within the ranks due to his influence among the OBC community. His role as Deputy CM in 2024, alongside Vijay Kumar Sinha, was interpreted as a strategic move by the BJP, reflecting both reconciliation and political manoeuvring.

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Now, as Chief Minister, Choudhary faces the challenge of strengthening the BJP's hold in Bihar while managing alliances and addressing criticisms from figures like Prashant Kishor. His leadership will be crucial in navigating these political landscapes.