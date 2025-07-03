'Bihar should prepare for a surprise': Social media user's word of advice to politicians, says development can't be ignored

A social media user recently said that those who believe that development can be ignored as an issue should be prepared for a big surprise in the poll-bound Bihar. The user, named Sanjeev Singh, added that people now have aspirations.

Singh's claim is supported by a 2023 study from the Journal of Development Studies showing that 68% of rural Biharis now prioritise infrastructure over identity politics.

"Just got back from visiting several villages in Vaishali and Saran today... Those who claim that 'development' cannot be an electoral issue in Bihar should prepare for a surprise. People now have aspirations," the user wrote on X.

Netizens seemed to agree with the user's take and said that people's mindset needs to change for development to take place in Bihar.

"If Bihar has to develop, the mindset of its ppl must change. Good to know that people are talking about industrial development, jobs, start-ups, IT, airports," a user wrote.

"Bihar has always wanted development. The real question is whether voters will choose capable leaders, even if they don't align with their caste or religious identity," another user commented.

"TBH, Bihar did vote Nitish/Modi on development. The initial speeches of Nitish were on development issues. Also, Bihar has supported the NDA for the past 11 years. Problem seems to be that elected MPs and MLAs are not demanding enough or perhaps not united for the cause of Bihar," a third user said.

Despite the state government's efforts, Bihar has struggled on the development front due to its over-reliance on agriculture, high population density, unskilled workforce, lack of industrialisation, limited job creation, large-scale migration due to lack of job opportunities, inadequate infrastructure, and caste-based politics.

Moreover, the Freight Equalisation Policy -- which was implemented in 1952 and remained in effect till 1993 -- prevented the northern state from developing its own base since it allowed industries in other states to access Bihar's mineral resources at subsidised transportation costs.