Gujarat govt not competent: SC scraps early release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Quashing the order of remission by the Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano case, the Supreme Court ruled that petition challenging early release of her rapists in 2002 Gujarat riots case was valid and that hearings in the case will continue.

The apex court, while considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the remission, deemed the PIL maintainable. The bench, consisting of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, concluded that the state government was not the appropriate authority to issue the remission order.

The Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts, leading to their release on August 15, 2022. Subsequently, this remission decision faced legal challenges

The convicts post their release were seen sharing stage with a BJP MP and MLA. One of the convicts, Radheshaym Shah, had even started practicing law. Bano herself had moved the apex court on November 30, 2022, challenging the “premature” release of 11 lifers by the state government, saying it has “shaken the conscience of society.



”Bano’s legal plea contended that en-masse remissions are impermissible, asserting that such relief cannot be sought or granted as a matter of right without individually examining the case of each convict. The argument suggests that each convict’s role in the crime, along with the peculiar facts of their involvement, should be considered on an individual basis rather than applying a blanket remission for all," the court said.

Quashing the remission, the top court said it is not the government of the state within whose territory the offence occurred who can pass the remission order. Supreme Court held that the State of Gujarat was not competent to pass the remission orders of the convicts but Maharashtra government.