BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut celebrates Holi with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants, thanks PM Modi and JP Nadda

Kangana Ranaut, known as an actor turned politician and BJP candidate from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, celebrated Holi with the party's local unit. She expressed gratitude to BJP leaders JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the chance to represent the party.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me. I express heartfelt gratitude to BJP chief JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur...BJP's culture is one of cooperating with one another. Believing in the same, I will walk with them and we will win...We will have a big campaign," she told ANI.

A popular video depicted Kangana Ranaut meeting with BJP leaders locally, applying tilak on their foreheads as part of Holi celebrations. They also chanted the Jai Shri Ram slogan. Additionally, the BJP released its fifth list of 111 Lok Sabha poll candidates on Sunday.

In the latest list, the party didn't nominate union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, as well as MP Varun Gandhi. Notably, the list includes actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil. Arun Govil, famed for portraying Lord Ram in Ramayan, will contest from Meerut. The BJP decided not to offer tickets to about 37 current MPs in this round, with nine from Uttar Pradesh, five from Gujarat, four from Odisha, and three each from Bihar, Karnataka, and Jharkhand.

Several leaders who switched from other parties to join the BJP have received rewards. Kerala BJP president K Surendra will run from Wayanad, the constituency where current MP and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting again. Naveen Jindal expressed gratitude to PM Modi for receiving the BJP ticket.

"I would like to extend my greetings to all on this occasion of Holi. I have taken an important step, like a second innings by joining the BJP and by showing faith in me, they (the BJP) have given me the ticket. For this, I am grateful to PM Modi. The people of Kurukshetra are my family... We will work together to achieve the dream of PM Modi, that is of 'Vikasit Bharat'... What has been the condition of Congress is due to negative works but I believe in positive things," he said.