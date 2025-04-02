BJP may announce party’s national president by third week of April: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce its national president by the third week of this month, as per sources. They said that the process of electing the next BJP national president will gain momentum after the ongoing Parliament session, which is scheduled to conclude on April 4.

Related Articles

As per the sources, the announcement of state BJP presidents for most of the remaining states including Uttar Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, will be completed within the next week.

The current BJP national president is Jagat Prakash Nadda, who has held the post since 2019. The BJP chief’s tenure is for three years, but JP Nadda was given multiple extensions, the last one being to ensure the ‘continuity’ in the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

So far, organisational elections have been completed in 13 states and their respective state presidents have been announced. Once the names of the 19 other presidents are announced, BJP will declare the name of the party president.

The BJP's constitution stipulates that organisational polls should be completed in at least half of its state units before the process to elect the national president is started.

Separately, it has been reported that K Annamalai, the president of BJP Tamil Nadu, might soon step down as the party seeks to strengthen its alliance with AIADMK. Annamalai was reportedly informed of this possible change during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Shah's discussions with AIADMK leader Palaniswami have opened the way for renewed alliance talks, focusing on long-term strategies, as reported by The Indian Express citing sources.

Annamalai has expressed his unwavering loyalty to the BJP, stating that he is ready to work as a mere cadre if needed. His future role within the party remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from continuing in his current position to assuming a national role.