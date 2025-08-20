'Blackmail': Top Russian officials slam US tariffs on India for importing Russian oil

Evgeniy Griva, Deputy Trade Representative of Russia to India, on Wednesday called the pressure over trading in national currencies as 'blackmail'. She further said at a press conference that the annual growth in trade between India and Russia is pegged at around 10 per cent, adding that crude oil is the main Russian export to India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Highlighting the 'positive trend in trade ties', she said that the trade of goods such as tea, rice, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals has also gone up between the two countries.

Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy in Delhi, White House's official statement as "unlawful competition", adding friendly nations do not behave in this manner, and that non-UN and secondary sanctions are illegal.

He further stated that there is no alternative to Russian crude oil, and it is very profitable for India at the price proposed by Moscow. He also noted that the Russian market is open for Indian goods.

"If West is criticising you, you must be doing something right", Roman Babushkin said. He also said that Moscow is New Delhi's 4th largest trading partner.

Advertisement

He added that India and Russia aim to achieve a bilateral trade of $100 billion by 2030, adding that there is an imminent need to reduce trade imbalance and barriers in trade with India. "We will focus on INSTC, Chennai Vladivostok route," he stated.

The comments by Russian officials come after the White House said in an official statement that President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods, doubling them to a total of 50%, as a strategic move to put the Russia-Ukraine war "to a close."

This action is designed to "put secondary pressure on Russia," leveraging India’s significant energy ties with Moscow. Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, highlighted these initiatives, affirming, "President Trump has taken actions, as you've seen — sanctions on India and other actions as well."

Advertisement

Leavitt further detailed that the president is "engaging in numerous discussions" with European allies and NATO aimed at hastening the end of the conflict. She noted, "He's expended an incredible amount of time, energy, and effort into bringing this war to an end."

These sanctions follow a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. Zelensky praised the dialogue, describing it as "the best conversation" he has had with Trump.

Leavitt reiterated the administration’s commitment to quickly resolving the conflict, saying, "The President wants to move and bring this war to an end as quickly as possible." The recent briefing with Putin has spurred European leaders and the NATO Secretary General to promptly visit Washington.

Moreover, Leavitt supported Trump’s longstanding assertion that the Ukrainian conflict might have been avoided if he had remained in office, referencing, "President Putin himself said that."