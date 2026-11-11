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Blinkit lists Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' at 35% discount, offers 8-minute delivery

Blinkit lists Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' at 35% discount, offers 8-minute delivery

The listing highlights how quick-commerce platforms are expanding beyond groceries and household essentials into categories such as books, electronics and other specialised products

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Blinkit lists Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' at 35% discount, offers 8-minute deliverySonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love

Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi’s newly released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, is available on the quick-commerce platform Blinkit at a discounted price of ₹849, against its printed price of ₹1,299. The listing offers buyers a discount of around 35% on the hardcover book, which traces Gandhi’s personal journey and decades in Indian public life.

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According to the platform’s publicly indexed catalogue, the book was listed for delivery in approximately eight minutes in parts of Central Delhi. However, availability varied by location, with some areas of South Delhi showing the title as out of stock or coming soon.

The listing highlights how quick-commerce platforms are expanding beyond groceries and household essentials into categories such as books, electronics and other specialised products.

READ THIS: 'I cried my heart out': Sonia Gandhi opens up about losing her first son before Rahul Gandhi

Blinkit vs Amazon: Delivery speed in focus

The availability of Gandhi’s memoir on Blinkit comes as quick-commerce companies increasingly compete with traditional e-commerce platforms on delivery speed. While Blinkit’s listing showed an estimated delivery time of eight minutes in parts of Central Delhi, Amazon. in displayed delivery estimates of up to 48 hours, according to reports.

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However, delivery timelines and stock availability may differ depending on the customer’s location.

Blinkit, owned by Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato, has gradually expanded its product range beyond everyday essentials. Its move into books reflects the growing ambition of quick-commerce platforms to cater to a wider range of consumer needs.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi reveals Pranab Mukherjee's PM ambition in memoir: 'Time for a change at the top'

What is Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' about?

Published by HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love is a 544-page memoir that explores Sonia Gandhi’s life, from her childhood in Italy to her marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and her subsequent years in India.

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The book also revisits significant events in her life, including the assassinations of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as her eventual entry into politics.

The memoir was officially released across India on November 10, with copies made available at select bookstores and retail outlets, including Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, Higginbothams in Chennai and Crossword stores in several states.

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Published on: Nov 11, 2026 2:38 PM IST
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