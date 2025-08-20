Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
‘Blood and revenue can flow together for BCCI’: Aditya Thackeray on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

‘Blood and revenue can flow together for BCCI’: Aditya Thackeray on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025

 In a letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Thackeray scion questioned whether cricketing ties with Pakistan were being placed above the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025 2:59 PM IST
‘Blood and revenue can flow together for BCCI’: Aditya Thackeray on India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025He also cited the NCERT’s inclusion of a chapter on Pahalgam, stressing that BCCI officials should first read the textbook before deciding to play cricket with Pakistan.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray has hit out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for sending a team to play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is set to take place from September 9 and the India vs Pakistan match is slated to take place on September 14. 

Advertisement

In a letter to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Thackeray scion questioned whether cricketing ties with Pakistan were being placed above the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

 “Blood and water cannot flow together, but for BCCI, blood and revenue can flow together,” Thackeray said in a strongly-worded letter to Mandaviya on Wednesday, urging the Union Government to intervene.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, he said, “Is the BCCI above national interest? Is it above the sindoor of those who faced the attack in Pahalgam?”

 

 

 

Thackeray pointed out that while India has previously sent delegations worldwide to isolate Pakistan for its role in sponsoring terror, the BCCI’s decision contradicted that stance. “We sent delegations of MPs to countries around the world to isolate Pakistan and now our very own BCCI is playing Pakistan! Send delegations to explain this?” he remarked.

He also cited the NCERT’s inclusion of a chapter on Pahalgam, stressing that BCCI officials should first read the textbook before deciding to play cricket with Pakistan.

Advertisement

Calling it a “shameful act”, Thackeray urged that politics should be set aside to collectively oppose the move, just as leaders had stood united behind the Prime Minister on issues of national security.

Published on: Aug 20, 2025 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today