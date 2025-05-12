'Blood and water cannot flow together': PM warns Pakistan; says only terrorism, PoK to be discussed

Laying down the template for any future talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that only terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be taken up.

The PM Modi also sent out a strict and clear message to Pakistan on the Indus Water Treaty, “We cannot have blood and water flow together.”

The Prime Minister's strict message to Pakistan was delivered in his first address to the nation post Operation Sindoor success.

PM Modi said, "Today is Buddha Purnima, lord Buddha showed us the path of peace. 'Shaanti ka maarg bhi Shakti see hokar jata hai'..."

Address to the nation. https://t.co/iKjEJvlciR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2025

In his first address to the nation after a pause in the India-Pakistan tension, the PM said that Pakistan prepared for war but India hit at their heart and destroyed the terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke. He saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency, and the scientists for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Hailing the armed forces, Modi said, "Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country."

"Indian armed forces attacked the terrorist sites in Pakistan. Terrorists wouldn't have dreamed that India would take such big steps... When Indian missiles and drones attacked those sites in Pakistan, it was not just the buildings of the terrorists, but their courage was thrashed..." he added.

"We have just paused our attacks on the terrorist and military sites of Pakistan..." the PM warned.

Referring to the Pakistan Army's attendance during terrorists' funerals at Muridke, PM Modi said the world has seen the dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. "There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism."