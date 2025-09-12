Bombay High Court premises vacated after Delhi High Court bomb scare

The Bombay High Court premises were vacated following a bomb threat email, occurring shortly after the Delhi High Court was also cleared for the same reason. Authorities instructed everyone present at the Bombay High Court to leave as a precaution.

"The threat email was received on the official email address of the Bombay High Court, which warned of a bomb blast in the building," an official told news agency PTI.

After being informed, police personnel rushed to the high court and all the judges, lawyers, staff and visitors were asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure, he said.

"The building was evacuated as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a search operation is currently underway with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad," the official added.

This development followed heightened security at the Delhi High Court earlier in the day, where court staff, lawyers, and visitors were asked to vacate due to a bomb threat, Bar and Bench reported.

The incident at the Delhi High Court began with an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, warning of a bomb threat. Judges were informed during proceedings, prompting them to leave their courtrooms. Some judges rose as early as 11:35 am, while others continued till noon before vacating, following instructions from staff and security officials.

Police and security agencies responded promptly at the Delhi High Court with intensified checks and the deployment of specialised teams. These included the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire officials who arrived to assist in the search operation.

"We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are present at the spot," a senior police official said, detailing the steps underway to ensure safety at the Delhi High Court.

Multiple lawyers, court staff, and clerks at the Delhi High Court confirmed that they were instructed to vacate the premises as part of precautionary measures.

Details from the threatening e-mail caused further concern. It reportedly stated, "as a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers." According to sources, the message also mentioned that three bombs had been placed in the court complex and instructed everyone to vacate by 2 pm.

Search operations continue at the Delhi High Court, with security agencies remaining on alert.