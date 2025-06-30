China on Monday said that the boundary dispute with India is “complicated” and will “take time to settle", according to news agency PTI. The statement came days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged China to work towards a "permanent solution" to the long-standing border issue during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun in Qingdao.

Asked for China's reaction to Singh's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "What I can tell you is that China and India have established the Special Representatives (SRs) mechanism on the boundary question and reached the Agreement on the Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the China-India Boundary Question." She added, "The two sides have diplomatic and military communication mechanisms at various levels."

"The boundary question is complicated, and it takes time to settle it,” Mao stated. "The positive side is that the two countries have already established mechanisms at various levels for thorough communication. We hope that India will work with China in the same direction, continue to stay in communication on relevant issue and jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil."

Mao also said that "China stands ready to maintain communication with India on issues including delimitation negotiation and border management, jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil, and promote cross-border exchange and cooperation."

The remarks came days after Singh’s meeting with Dong on June 26 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defence ministers’ conclave in Qingdao. According to the Defence Ministry, Singh "stressed on border management and to have a permanent solution of border demarcation by rejuvenating the established mechanism on the issue."

Singh also "emphasised the need to create good neighbourly conditions to achieve best mutual benefits as well as to cooperate for stability in Asia and the world." The Indian side described Singh’s language as a shift from earlier calls for an “early resolution” of the dispute to now seeking a “permanent solution."

The defence minister's message comes amid continuing efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to ease tensions following the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh, which escalated after deadly clashes in the Galwan Valley. Singh reportedly told Dong that "taking action on the ground" was necessary to rebuild trust.

The India-China border dispute has remained unresolved despite 23 rounds of Special Representative-level talks. The last such round was held in December 2024 between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where both sides affirmed implementation of the October 2024 disengagement agreement.

(With inputs from PTI)

